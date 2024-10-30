Star-Ledger, Times of Trenton, South Jersey Times to end print editions in 2025

NEW YORK - The Star-Ledger and several other New Jersey newspapers will end their print publications in 2025.

The Star-Ledger is shuttering its production facility in Montville, which is having an impact on a number of other local newspapers.

According to NJ.com, Newark Morning Ledger Co., which owns the Star-Ledger, made the decision citing increasing costs, decreasing circulation, and less demand for a print newspaper.

The Star Ledger, Times of Trenton, and South Jersey Times will all cease print publication on Feb. 2, but will continue to offer their content online. The Hunterdon County Democrat, a weekly, will end its print run on Jan. 30, and subscribers to the Hunterdon County Democrat will have access to the Star-Ledger's online offering.

"Today's announcement represents the next step into the digital future of journalism in New Jersey," Steve Alessi, president of NJ Advance Media, reportedly said. "It's important to emphasize that this is a forward-looking decision that allows us to invest more deeply than ever in our journalism and in serving our communities."

Alessi said NJ Advance Media will continue to make investments in its digital offerings.

The closure of the plant also means that the Jersey Journal, based in Jersey City, will end publication altogether. It had been in operation for 157 years.

"We fought as hard as we can for as long as we could," Jersey Journal editor and publisher David Blomquist reportedly said. "An online-only publication simply would not have enough scale to support the strong, politically independent journalism that has distinguished The Journal."