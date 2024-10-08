Stamford, Conn. residents may have received incorrect voting information in the mail. Here's what to know.

Postcards with wrong polling sites sent out to Stamford, Connecticut voters

STAMFORD, Conn. — Efforts are underway in Stamford, Connecticut to send corrected information to voters about their polling places.

A software glitch is being blamed for a misprinted mailing that could send voters to the wrong polling site.

The city says the double-sided postcards have two different polling locations listed. The location listed on the side of the postcard with the recipient's name and address is correct; the location listed on the side of the postcard with the city seal should be ignored.

Reprinted postcards are expected to be mailed out Wednesday. Stamford officials say the reprints will be made and sent out at no cost to the city.

Voters can also verify their polling location on Stamford's website.

Voter registration deadline in Connecticut

Connecticut residents who want to pre-register to vote in November's general election must do so online or by mail by Oct. 18. There will also be same-day registration during the early voting period and on Election Day. Residents can check if they are registered to vote on the official state website.

Voters in Connecticut have until Nov. 4 to request an absentee ballot but should allow extra time if requesting a ballot online or through the mail. Applications for absentee ballots can also be returned in person at a town clerk's office.

Early voting will be held in Connecticut from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.