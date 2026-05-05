Stabbing in Times Square leaves 1 dead as NYPD looks for suspects

Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed to death in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night.

The attack happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the middle of Times Square. It was outside a restaurant called Burger & Lobster on 43rd Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue.

Officers said a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the face, chest and back. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The NYPD is looking for three men who ran from the scene heading East. There are currently no clear descriptions of what they look like.