Watch CBS News
Local News

Worshippers pack St. Patrick's Cathedral for Palm Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Palm Sunday mass held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Palm Sunday mass held at St. Patrick's Cathedral 00:22

NEW YORK -- Worshippers packed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown for Palm Sunday.

The Catholic faithful were given palm branches to mark the start of Holy Week.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis, day after being discharged from hospital, presides over Palm Sunday mass

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.

The church has a packed schedule each day this week leading up to Easter next Sunday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.