Worshippers pack St. Patrick's Cathedral for Palm Sunday
NEW YORK -- Worshippers packed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown for Palm Sunday.
The Catholic faithful were given palm branches to mark the start of Holy Week.
Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.
The church has a packed schedule each day this week leading up to Easter next Sunday.
