Why George Steinbrenner didn't want the Yankees to have beards

Why George Steinbrenner didn't want the Yankees to have beards

Why George Steinbrenner didn't want the Yankees to have beards

No. 10 St. John's routed UConn 89-75 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to complete its first regular season sweep of the Huskies in 25 years.

Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor scored 18 points apiece for the Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 Big East), and leading scorer RJ Luis Jr. added 14 points after sitting out Wednesday's win at DePaul with a groin injury.

First-place St. John's needs one more win or a Creighton loss to clinch a share of its first regular-season conference championship since 1992.

Aaron Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Deivon Smith finished with 12 points and eight assists. Ejiofor had nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 5 for 6 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Karaban led the Huskies (18-9, 10-6) with 17 points, while Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. added 15 apiece for the two-time defending NCAA champions. Liam McNeeley scored 14 but shot 2 of 13 from the floor.