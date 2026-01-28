Rockland County police probing death of 6-month-old child at possible unlicensed day care

Police in Rockland County, New York, are investigating the sudden death of a 6-month-old child at a home that may have been operating an unlicensed day care center.

Investigators visited the home at 18 White St. in Spring Valley on Wednesday, continuing a probe that began on Jan. 22 with a 911 call for an unresponsive child.

Home has dozens of code violations, officials say

Spring Valley police say when they arrived to investigate that report, they found eight additional children, all in good health.

"I don't believe the children were living there. The police are doing the investigation on what actually took place there," said Ed Markunas, the director of the county's Office of Buildings and Codes.

Markunas said inspectors found multiple child seats and other indications of an unlicensed day care. They also uncovered 51 code violations, including missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and unsafe electrical work that resulted in $42,000 in fines.

CBS News New York left a voicemail for the landlord that was not immediately returned.

Markunas said he spoke with a tenant.

"She indicated to me that she was living in the garage for 31 years," Markunas said.

The county took over codes enforcement in Spring Valley in 2021. Markunas said his office had no records of any complaints about the home.

Police have not released the name of the child who died, or the cause and manner of death.