Police: 3 teens hurt in Spring Valley High School stabbing incident

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside Spring Valley High School on Friday.

It happened in the parking lot just after school let out for the day, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

Two students were stabbed or slashed, officials said. There were three total injuries.

It happened near a silver SUV that was parked on school property. Police said it started as a fight between students before someone pulled out a knife.

A 19-year-old student was stabbed and seriously injured. A second student suffered a knife wound. A third was punched in the face.

"The student with the most severe injury was taken to Westchester Medical Center and he's in stable condition. The other students with less severe injuries were being treated at hospitals in the Rockland County area," said Dr. Clarence Ellis, East Ramapo Central School District superintendent.

A Spring Valley High School student was taken into custody on school grounds shortly after the incident. Charges were pending.

A school resource officer reportedly helped break up the fight.