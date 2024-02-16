5-year-old girl struck, killed by school bus in Spring Valley, N.Y.

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by school bus in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. - A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a school bus in Spring Valley on Friday.

Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on South Madison Avenue.

Witnesses described the bus driver as distraught.

We spoke off-camera to a woman who said she knows the family and confirmed a funeral was held in the neighboring town of Monsey.

Neighbors are calling for tougher speed limits.

"My condolences, man. People gotta watch out with these buses. Gotta see where kids are going. I don't even know how that happened, but how do you not see someone crossing the street?" Spring Valley resident Gene Focus said.

"It's unfortunate. They go too fast on this street, too fast. They don't slow down," Spring Valley resident Brian DeMasi said.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police are investigating.