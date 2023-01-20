3 juveniles charged after allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles on Westchester County parkway

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.

State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.

Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.

The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.