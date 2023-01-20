Watch CBS News
Local News

3 juveniles charged after allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles on Westchester County parkway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Juveniles accused of damaging cars in Westchester County
Juveniles accused of damaging cars in Westchester County 00:26

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.

State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.

Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.

The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.