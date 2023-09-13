Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation cracking down on telemarketers
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to crack down on telemarketers and protect New Yorkers from continuous unwanted calls.
The measure will help curb calls by nearly doubling the fine for telemarketers violating the do-not-call registry.
The legislation raises the maximum penalty to $20,000.
The current maximum of $11,000 was set in 2004.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.