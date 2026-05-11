Man shot dead while trying to stab his mom to death on Mother's Day, Southampton Police say

Southampton Police shot and killed a 28-year-old man on Mother's Day as he was stabbing and slashing his mom with a knife, police said Monday.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the victim's home on Toppings Drive in Northampton.

What happened at the home

Police said they received a 911 call from the home from a woman who said her 28-year-old son was intoxicated and acting violently. A short time later, as officers were responding to the call, she called 911 again, saying he was threatening her with a knife.

The three responding officers found the man, identified as Steven Eastwood, holding a knife while standing over his mother, who was on the floor. Police believe Eastwood had already stabbed and slashed her.

Officers ordered Eastwood to drop the knife repeatedly, police said. He then came at them with the knife, and the officers backed away. A moment or two later he turned his attention back to the woman, and began slashing at her and stabbing her.

The officers opened fire, killing Eastwood. The entire incident was caught on police bodycam, authorities said.

Police said the victim suffered more than 40 stab and slash wounds. She was medevac'd via helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

"Extremely tragic and violent"

Police said they'd received multiple calls from that same home over the last decade. Police said Eastwood had lived at the location on and off periodically.

"There may have been an order of protection in the past. There wasn't an active one at the moment," Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan said.

"Yesterday's incident was extremely tragic and violent," Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore said. "Our concerns are first and foremost with the victim and her family as she continues to fight through very serious injuries."

"Those officers experienced a very traumatic event," Kiernan said. "I spoke to them yesterday. They were doing OK, but were very shooken up."