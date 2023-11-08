9-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn, police say
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened on Harrison Avenue near Rutledge Street in South Williamsburg around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, a 9-year-old boy was struck by an individual on a two-wheeled vehicle.
The operator of that vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
