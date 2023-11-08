Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ AFP

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened on Harrison Avenue near Rutledge Street in South Williamsburg around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 9-year-old boy was struck by an individual on a two-wheeled vehicle.

The operator of that vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 8:07 PM EST

© 2023 AFP. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.