FDNY investigating cause of fire at Brooklyn building

FDNY responds to fire at mixed-use building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Smoke and flames spread through a Brooklyn building Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Eighth Avenue near Prospect Avenue in South Slope around 11 a.m.

Smoke could be seen rising from the four-story building, which has a restaurant on the first floor and apartments on top.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.