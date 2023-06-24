Watch CBS News
FDNY investigating cause of fire at Brooklyn building

FDNY responds to fire at mixed-use building in Brooklyn
FDNY responds to fire at mixed-use building in Brooklyn 00:18

NEW YORK -- Smoke and flames spread through a Brooklyn building Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Eighth Avenue near Prospect Avenue in South Slope around 11 a.m.

Smoke could be seen rising from the four-story building, which has a restaurant on the first floor and apartments on top.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

