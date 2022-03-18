Police seek man accused of opening fire on South Bronx sidewalk
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.
Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.
Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.
A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.
Fortunately, no one was hit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
