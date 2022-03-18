Watch CBS News

Police seek man accused of opening fire on South Bronx sidewalk

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police search for suspect in a shooting in South Bronx 00:24

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.

The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx on March 14, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.

Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.

A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.

Fortunately, no one was hit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 18, 2022 / 7:36 PM

