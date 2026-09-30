Source of South Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster has been eliminated, health officials say

The source of the Legionnaires' disease cluster in the South Bronx has been eliminated, New York City health officials said Wednesday.

The increased risk of exposure in the 10451, 10455, 10456 and 10459 ZIP codes is now over, the Department of Health said.

It has been more than two weeks since anyone in the impacted area reported feeling symptoms of Legionnaires' disease, and all of the cooling towers that tested positive for Legionella bacteria were disinfected over two weeks ago, officials said.

"Our work is not over. We will hold accountable any cooling tower operator who fails to follow the rules of this city and jeopardizes the health of New Yorkers. I want to thank our community partners, especially the local elected officials, for their help getting accurate information into the hands of the community," city Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin said in a statement, in part.

The exact source of exposure remains under investigation. The health department said the following buildings had cooling towers that tested positive for live Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' disease:

567 Melrose Ave.

3339 Park Ave.

820 Concourse Village West

470 E. 161st St.

890 Washington Ave.

1160 Teller Ave.

1265 Franklin Ave.

A total of 23 people were sickened in connection to this cluster, including two people who died. Two patients remain in the hospital, health officials said.

Earlier this year, 11 people died and a total of 94 were sickened in a Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side.