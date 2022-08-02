Sources: Police investigation underway following death of 14-year-old boy in The Rockaways

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy in Queens.

Sources told CBS2 the boy was found in a yard near Beach Street and Alamada Avenue in The Rockaways on Tuesday at 7:15 a.m.

The cause of death is pending, but is believed to be from the bullet wound, sources said, adding it's not clear where or when the boy was shot. They said no weapon was found at the scene, so police have ruled out a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sources said police are looking for a possible connection to another crime nearby - on Monday just before 9:30 p.m., a male was grazed on the face and shot in the right hand. The suspect fled in a silver Honda Accord, which was spotted traveling south on Beach 68th Street.

In that case, the victim told police he heard shots and felt pain, but didn't know if or why he was targeted. At the time, there were no reports of a second person shot.

Sources said it could be that the 14-year-old was also shot during the incident and ran off and passed away in the yard.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.