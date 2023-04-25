Sources: Changes to be made to New York bail reform laws

NEW YORK -- With the state budget 25 days late and counting, state lawmakers are finally closing in on a deal.

Sources tell CBS2 there will be changes to the bail reform laws.

The budget will also include money to close the MTA deficit, funds to help the city deal with the more than 50,000 asylum seekers that have arrived, and a move to raise the minimum wage.

Not included is a solution to the state's housing crisis or a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

