Sources: Changes to be made to New York bail reform laws

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York State budget nearing deal
NEW YORK -- With the state budget 25 days late and counting, state lawmakers are finally closing in on a deal.

Sources tell CBS2 there will be changes to the bail reform laws.

The budget will also include money to close the MTA deficit, funds to help the city deal with the more than 50,000 asylum seekers that have arrived, and a move to raise the minimum wage.

Not included is a solution to the state's housing crisis or a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

