Commuters, lawmakers frustrated with planned MTA fare hike despite agency bailout in Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget

NEW YORK -- Despite the big bucks for an MTA bailout unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget Wednesday, New Yorkers may soon be paying more to ride.

The plan is drawing the ire of lawmakers and commuters.

For subway riders, it's a phrase that borders on profane: fare hike.

"I think it's really unfair," one rider said.

"I think it's ridiculous," another said.

"I think it's far too inconsistent service to raise the price," another rider said.

Nonetheless, the MTA says they're sticking to a plan to raise fares by about 5% this year.

"A restoration of those little fare hikes that we used to have before COVID," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

Lieber told CBS2's Marcia Kramer that Gov. Kathy Hochul's new proposed budget will allow the MTA to avoid service cuts, but not the fare hike.

"We're going to make sure that however we structure it, that we prioritize people who are using the subway the most. That's our middle class and working class New Yorkers," he said.

Hochul's plan to bail out the cash-strapped MTA lists several funding sources, like $300 million from the state, $800 million from businesses through the Payroll Mobility Tax and a portion of the revenue from the licensing of three downstate casinos.

"For too long, Albany has actually underfunded the MTA," said Northwest Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani says the state should find a way to offset the hike.

"It should be through taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers to ensure that working class New Yorkers are not the ones paying the bill at the end of the day," he said.

But not every rider finds the fare hike unfair.

"I'm happy to pay it," commuter Michael Yu said. "Anything to improve service and just make it easier for people to ride the subway and get more people on the subway, the better."

Hochul's budget also calls on the city to contribute $500 million more for paratransit and student MetroCards.

Mayor Eric Adams says he's concerned that could further strain the city's resources.