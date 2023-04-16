The Point: Debating bail reform and the challenges of criminal justice reform in New York City

As the New York State Legislature debates bail reform, Mayor Eric Adams worries about everything from gun violence to shoplifting, and progressives in the New York City Council want to defund the cops.

Crime is top of mind this week as we talk all things criminal justice with George Grasso, who knows the issue from the street up.

Grasso rose from beat cop to first deputy commissioner of the NYPD, then he spent years as a judge. Now, he's challenging Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in the Democratic primary.

O'Brien Murray and J.C. Polanco, two of Kramer's favorite political minds, joined the show this week.

Mayor Adams wants to use robots and more technology to help fight crime and bring the NYPD into the 21st century. But what do New Yorkers think of his plan?

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Grasso discusses the challenges of criminal justice reform in New York City.

