Sotheby's may be liable for $4 million worth of missing diamonds

NEW YORK -- Sotheby's may be liable for $4 million worth of missing diamonds.

The auction house was appraising the diamonds in question for a financial company, holding the diamonds for collateral back in April 2019.

A few months later, Sotheby's told the company that the diamonds were given the to an agent of the company who had put them up for collateral.

Now, the diamonds are nowhere to be found, and a judge says Sotheby's could be held liable for their disappearance.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:37 PM

