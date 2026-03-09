Body of NYPD Officer Sorffly Davius arrives in U.S. after death in Kuwait

The body of NYPD Officer Sorffly Davius, who died in Kuwait over the weekend on deployment for Operation Epic Fury, arrived back in the U.S. on Monday.

Davius, 46, was honored with a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base after he was deployed with the 42nd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army National Guard in the war with Iran and suffered an unspecified medical episode.

Veteran NYPD officer remembered

Davius, a married father of six from New City, New York, was a 12-year NYPD veteran who was assigned to the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. His family said he was also an FDNY paramedic and served in the U.S. Air Force.

After the dignified transfer, flowers were left at the door of the family's home in Rockland County.

Sorffly Davius, right, and his family. Davius Family

"If we could be half as good as this man, it would be great. He's just so kind, generous, friendly ... I can't describe it. Just an incredible man," said Stephen Chapman, a neighbor and friend.

Army Major Anthony Migliore said Davius was also part of Joint Task Force Empire Shield, deterring terrorist activities in airports, train stations and subways.

Migliore said he served in the same battalion in Jamaica, Queens.

"We all have vivid memories of him running around the Humvees, installing radios and helping us troubleshoot. So I worked with him there," Migliore said. "Absolutely a leader. We heard from soldiers overseas and some of them consider him his dad."

Devastated neighbors

Chapman said Davius had called him from Kuwait just to check in.

"All I said was be safe, and when you get back we'll take you out to dinner. And he said I'll be home soon," Chapman said. "I think he was due back in about a month. So it was just surreal."

"He was the first person that contacted me October 7. He thought I might have relatives in Israel, which I didn't. But he was concerned. He was concerned about a lot of other people," neighbor and friend Marvin Baum said. "I didn't sleep Saturday night when I heard this. I just could not sleep at all. It was that upsetting."

The Army said funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days.