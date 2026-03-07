A New York City police officer who was deployed to Kuwait with the U.S. Army National Guard died Friday after suffering a medical episode, local officials said Saturday.

Major Sorffly Davius had been deployed with the 42nd Infantry Division in support of the war with Iran, the NYPD said.

Davius joined the NYPD in 2014 and was assigned to the 79th Precinct in northern Brooklyn, according to officials.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch released a joint statement saying, in part, "His career was defined by service — to his country and to New York City. Our thoughts are with Officer Davius and his entire family as they mourn his loss. May his memory be a blessing."

"Today, and always, we keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. May we never forget Officer Davius' sacrifice and may his memory be a blessing," the NYPD said, in part.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement:

"Today, our state mourns the loss of Major Sorffly Davius, who died on March 6 at Camp Buehring in Kuwait while serving his country. Major Davius was the 'Citizen Soldier' in every sense. A dedicated NYPD officer and decorated Army veteran, he spent his career protecting others. Before his overseas deployment, he served with distinction on Joint Task Force Empire Shield, defending the state's most high profile locations from threats. "His life is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by our National Guard members, who balance their roles as citizens, first responders, and soldiers. Major Davius was a devoted husband and father. I personally conveyed my deepest condolences to his wife and will keep his family, colleagues, and all who knew him in my thoughts. We continue to pray for the safety of every service member and first responder protecting us at home and abroad."

Further details, including funeral arrangements, have not yet been released.