Watch CBS News
Consumer

Some Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers Gummies recall
Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers Gummies recall 00:23

NEW YORK - There's a consumer alert about a popular candy. 

A recall is impacting Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies. 

Company Mars Wrigley says there's a chance some of those items may have been contaminated with thin metal strands. 

The company says it will help retailers take the potentially tainted candy off store shelves. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.