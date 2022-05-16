Some Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled
NEW YORK - There's a consumer alert about a popular candy.
A recall is impacting Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies.
Company Mars Wrigley says there's a chance some of those items may have been contaminated with thin metal strands.
The company says it will help retailers take the potentially tainted candy off store shelves.
