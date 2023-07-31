Watch CBS News
Some MTA riders accidentally charged new, higher fare Monday morning

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - If you took a subway or bus Monday morning, you may want to check your receipt. 

Fare hikes don't start for another three week, but Monday some people were charged the higher amount. 

Customers using the the contactless OMNY payment system posted receipts paying $2.90 for a ride, instead of $2.75. 

A spokesperson for the MTA said software changes that were supposed to take effect on Aug. 20 were mistakenly put in place Monday. 

The transit agency said the problem was fixed around 9 a.m., and anyone charged the extra amount will be reimbursed. 

July 31, 2023

