Some 2,000 migrants evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field shelter due to high wind concerns

NEW YORK - Nearly 2,000 migrants are being relocated Tuesday from the Floyd Bennett Field shelter to the James Madison High School in Midwood.

Students were dismissed at their regular time Tuesday afternoon.

One teacher told CBS2 that staff received an email Tuesday morning saying that migrants were set to arrive around 5 p.m. and will be placed inside the school's gym.

"At 6:30 a.m, they sent an email, just a storm coming and migrants will be coming to this site," the teacher said. "Take important stuff home."

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said the evacuation of about 500 families was being staggered Tuesday as migrants returned to Floyd Bennett Field throughout the evening.

"We don't anticipate a significant impact to the tents tonight, but the safety of people in our care is important, so we're not going to take risks," Iscol said.

Iscol said the city doesn't anticipate the tents at the shelter to flood, and that the relocation is due to high wind concerns. Migrants at other city shelters are expected to stay in place.

"The highest winds gusts, up to 70 mph, are really close to JFK, Jamaica Bay and along the coast. They are not expected closer to Creedmoor or where Randall's are," Iscol said.

"Placing asylum seekers in Floyd Bennett Field, despite the known significant storm risks, highlights the mismanagement and waste of money that is all-too-present in City Hall's approach to shelter and services for asylum seekers," Comptroller Brad Lander said. "While we are reassured that people will be moved out of harm's way, the city is re-shuffling families time and time again, as we expect more storms and severe weather throughout the winter."

Iscol said, because the city does not expect major damage to the the tents, migrants will likely be transported back to Floyd Bennett Field Wednesday, but it's unclear exactly when and if that will coincide with the arrival time of students at the high school.