Dozens of asylum seeker families set to be evicted from NYC shelters, as 60-day limit takes effect

NEW YORK -- The first wave of evictions is set to begin Tuesday for asylum seeker families who received 60-day notices from New York City shelters.

As CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook reports, these families will now have to reapply for housing.

At least 40 migrant families stand to be evicted around 10 a.m. If they have nowhere else to go, they will have to start the process all over again.

The clock is ticking for the dozens of families who will be kicked out of their shelter rooms.

City leaders and immigration advocates rallied Monday to demand the city cancel the 60-day shelter eviction notices to families with children living in a number of Midtown hotels, like the Row, Watson, Stewart and Wolcott.

"Let's be perfectly clear, the 60-day rule is one thing and one thing only, harassment," advocate Christine Quinn said at the rally.

The eviction notices, which went out in October, were originally supposed to be up in late December, but the city postponed to allow the families to stay put during the holidays.

Now, the first wave of evictions begins Tuesday, with 40 families at the Row hotel asked to reapply for new shelter assignments.

"In their effort to reduce the number of folks who need housing, they think ripping children out of their beds will make these families leave and go back to their countries of origin," said Quinn. "That will not happen."

Advocates, like Quinn, believe children and their families will end up on the streets.

Mayor Eric Adams and members of his administration who deal with the placement of asylum seekers say that won't happen.

"This is not going to be a city where we are going to place children, families on the street," Adams said Monday. "We've made that clear."

City Hall officials insist they have met with each family at least four times to help them map out the next steps for housing, jobs and keeping their kids in school. They also say children will not be uprooted from their schools, and new housing options will be offered.