Som Abrol, 59, arrested for hit-and-run that injured woman near Secaucus Junction train station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A man is under arrest for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman crossing the street near the Secaucus Junction train station in New Jersey

Police said Sunday they charged Som Abrol, of Edison, for the crash at the intersection of Paul Amico Way and New County Road on Jan. 26. 

The injured woman, a 49-year-old from Jersey City, remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said a Secaucus Police lieutenant was nearby at the time of the crash and rendered aid to the woman until EMS arrived.

Abrol, 59, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, among other charges, police said. 

Officials previously said they located the vehicle involved in the crash. 

First published on January 29, 2023 / 11:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

