Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run near Secaucus Junction train station, police say

Person seriously injured in hit-and-run near Secaucus Junction

Person seriously injured in hit-and-run near Secaucus Junction

Person seriously injured in hit-and-run near Secaucus Junction

SECAUSUS, N.J. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously hurt Thursday in Secaucus.

It happened at the intersection of Paul Amico Way and County Road at around 6:30 a.m.

"People tend to drive a little bit faster than the speed limit," said Govi Kanapuram.

It's a busy intersection for pedestrians, too. People who live nearby cross it to walk to the Secaucus Junction train station.

Some regular commuters told CBS2 it's not uncommon for drivers to keep going, even when pedestrians are in the crosswalk.

"I find it a little bit dangerous only because sometimes you don't get cars stopping," said Chetna Nersian. "I assume ... cars have to stop. But half the time the cars don't even stop. They just ignore you."

"Not everyone, but some people do tend to not try to stop and escape before the person gets onto the lines," said Kanapuram.

Not everyone agreed. Some pedestrians said it's usually very safe.

"There's not many cars coming here. It's not a very busy area. It's isolated," said Neerav Verma.

Secaucus Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. They did not immediately say if a driver is in custody.