Singer Solange Knowles makes history by becoming first Black woman to compose original score for New York City Ballet
NEW YORK -- Singer Solange Knowles is making history with the New York City Ballet.
She composed her first score for the ballet's upcoming season, and is becoming the first Black woman in history to do so.
Knowles says her score will be performed by the New York City Ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen.
It will premiere during the annual fall fashion gala in September.
The singer posted on her Instagram there will be four shows in October, and five in May.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.