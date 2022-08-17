Singer Solange Knowles makes history by becoming first Black woman to compose original score for New York City Ballet

Singer Solange Knowles making history with the New York City Ballet

NEW YORK -- Singer Solange Knowles is making history with the New York City Ballet.

She composed her first score for the ballet's upcoming season, and is becoming the first Black woman in history to do so.

🖤very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤



Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16

May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center pic.twitter.com/F0TvxzObDX — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 16, 2022

Knowles says her score will be performed by the New York City Ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen.

It will premiere during the annual fall fashion gala in September.

The singer posted on her Instagram there will be four shows in October, and five in May.