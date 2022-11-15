Snow school is in session for plow drivers in Rockland County

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Snow school was in session Tuesday in Rockland County.

The annual pre-winter refresher course for plow drivers helps them prepare for whatever the season has in store.

CBS2's Tony Aiello spent Tuesday morning with the snow fighters who battle to keep the roads clear.

"Some people say I'm crazy, but I do enjoy what I do," said plow driver Steve LaDolcetta.

'Tis the season for LaDolcetta to get into snow mode.

"Be prepared, stay awake, stay attentive, pay attention to detail," he said.

He's one of 50 drivers attending "snow school" this week.

"We do have a 45 minute response time, so please be prepared when you come in. Pack your bag, bring a lunch, have extra clothes," said foreman Ed Beatty.

The annual sessions review safety protocols and snow removal procedures. Drivers watch videos of some of the hazards they will face on the road.

Given supply chain issues, there's a new emphasis on treating equipment with TLC.

"Today we're waiting as much as 3-6 months for a part. So if a snow plow breaks down, we're in trouble," said Rockland Highway Superintendent Skip Vezzetti.

Vezzetti says the team takes great pride in the job, keeping county roads passable during a storm. Many of the 350 lane miles they cover are quite a challenge for plow drivers with vehicles 13 feet wide.

"The more you do it, the more familiar you become with the vehicle you're driving, the better you're going to be at it," LaDolcetta said.

He's got technology, including a Comp-Spread unit that regulates the spinner that puts salt on the road, but not much can ease the bone-rattling bumping, and the weariness of 24 hour shifts.

"When you're doing it you're kind of running off the adrenalin, and you rely on your rest, sleep from the night before. You prepare yourself a couple days before a storm," he said.

Winter weather is coming, and they'll be ready to roll.