New York congressman introduces bills aiming to protect SNAP benefit users from theft

Bills set to be introduced aim to protect SNAP benefit users from fund theft

Two new bills introduced by a New York congressman aim to protect SNAP benefit users from having their funds stolen.

New York City is one of the hardest hit areas in the country when it comes to SNAP benefit theft, which usually occurs through an illegal act known as skimming – a way of copying EBT card information.

Bills would reimburse theft victims, add security chips to cards

One of the bills introduced by Congressman Dan Goldman would create a fund to reimburse legitimate victims of EBT theft.

The second would add security chips to EBT cards to prevent future theft.

"It's pretty simple. We have this kind of technology in credit cards and debit cards. It should not be a big issue, and it is a bipartisan bill," Goldman said.

The bills are set to be introduced in the coming months with the hope that fewer people will have problems putting food on the table.

"EBT theft is getting more and more serious"

According to the mayor's office, over 120,000 New York City households have been impacted by SNAP benefit theft since 2022, and officials add 20% of all SNAP benefit crimes across the country occur in New York state.

A rally was held Friday in Red Hook, Brooklyn, on behalf of the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who officials say have fallen victim to SNAP benefit theft.

"EBT theft is getting more and more serious, and there are more and more victims. Everyone is trembling and very scared using their EBT," theft victim Li Wong Hu said through a translator.

"I hope the government can help seniors like me and pass the legislation so I can get my stolen money back," theft victim Annie Cheung said through a translator.

"My urge to the legislature is to get this chip going because residents need to eat," said Betty Bernhart, coordinator of the Red Hook Initiative.

How to protect yourself from EBT card skimming

In the meantime, officials say there are ways to protect yourself from EBT card skimming.

Inspect the card machine or ATM for an overlay that may hide parts of the machine.

Look for glue marks, damaged or loose parts, and hidden cameras.

Shield the PIN pad with your hand, and change your PIN regularly and do not share it.