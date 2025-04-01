Historic Long Island library close to reopening, months after devastating flood

The Smithtown Library is close to an emotional reopening, nearly eight months after historic flooding on Long Island nearly destroyed it.

At the height of the August flood in Suffolk County, water and mud exploded with such force that the entire lower level of the library was wiped out.

Librarians nearly swam into the silt surrounding the vault to rescue the historical collection of maps and books dating back to the 1600's.

The Smithtown Library was flooded in August 2024. Smithtown Library

"Everybody has pulled together"

"Very devastated by seeing the catastrophe that happened here. However, everybody has pulled together," said the library's assistant director, Eileen Caulfield.

She and library director Robert Lusak have been touched by the outpouring of donations.

"[It was an] ordeal that none of us in our wildest dreams could ever have imagined. But, we've had the support of the community and that's what really helped us out. We're looking forward to being back in business again," Lusak said.

The basement is now gutted to the studs as electricians rebuild the power. State-of-the-art heating and air conditioning is being installed. It will also be fire and flood proof.

$21 million in reimbursements

FEMA, Homeland Security and New York state officials are, so far, on board with reimbursements which could total $21 million.

The restoration of rare manuscripts also continues and soon will be mounted under glass in the library so the public can see those priceless documents once again.

"We are ecstatic that finally we're going to be able to open these front doors again," Lusak said.

Their goal is to reopen the library's main level at the end of April.

For more information, visit the library's website.