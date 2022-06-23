Smithtown libraries ban LGBTQ+ books from children's displays

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- The Smithtown Library Board voted Wednesday to remove all LGBTQ+ related displays and books from the children's sections of its libraries.

Now, the move is drawing outrage from advocates.

"LGBTQ youth are three to five times more likely to commit suicide. The reasons for that are representation, visibility, safety and inclusion. And what the Smithtown Library did today went against all of those principles," said David Kilmnick, president of LGBTQ Network.

The library released a statement, reading in part, "All books on this subject are still part of the Library's Children's collection and can be checked out by anyone wishing to do so. These titles have not been removed from the collection."