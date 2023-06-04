Small plane traveling from Tennessee to Long Island crashes in Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- A small plane flying to Long Island crashed in the mountains of Virginia on Sunday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southwestern part of the state.

The Cessna plane took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, heading for MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

A United States official says shortly before the crash, fighter jets pursued a small plane that violated airspace in Washington, D.C.

The military aircraft then caused a sonic boom heard across the D.C. area.

NORAD released the following statement:

"In coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft responded to an unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia on June 4, 2023. "The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region. "During this event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares – which may have been visible to the public – in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot. Flares are employed with highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed. "The civilian aircraft was intercepted at approximately 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia. NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed."

So far, no word on injuries or deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.