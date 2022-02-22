Watch CBS News

Man slashed after argument outside subway station in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect in a slashing outside the subway in Queens.

It happened Monday night outside the Elmhurst Avenue station.

The suspect allegedly got into a dispute with a 61-year-old man on the street and slashed him in the arm with a knife.

The victim then went inside the station for help.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

