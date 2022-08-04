SiriusXM's "DJ Love Dinero", USPS worker Adrianna Lewis charged in alleged drug trafficking scheme

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A SiriusXM DJ and a U.S. postal worker are charged in an alleged narcotics trafficking case.

Investigators told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the drugs were shipped from California to the Hempstead Post Office.

Lance Holmes, hip-hop radio personality known as "DJ Love Dinero," allegedly intercepted a USPS priority mail shipment of illegal narcotics from letter carrier Adrianna Lewis, who was working out of the Fulton Avenue postal facility in Hempstead, according to the Nassau District Attorney and federal investigators.

"It is alleged that Lewis was paid $500 per package that was delivered to Holmes," Nassau DA Anne Donnelly said.

SiriusXM confirmed Holmes, of Hollis, Queens, was immediately suspended. As a part-timer on Shade 45, Holmes has thousands of fans and followers.

Defense attorneys said Holmes and Lewis, of Rockville Centre, pleaded not guilty. Both were being held on high bail.

Street value of the fentanyl and cocaine: $1 million.

"Holmes received at least 27 kilograms of narcotics along this postal route," said Donnelly.

The flat-rate boxes were shipped from Southern California to various addresses along Lewis's route, like one building across from a supermarket where she allegedly handed them to Holmes.

"The senders of these packages went to great lengths to avoid K9 detection," said Donnelly.

But they didn't pass the K9 sniff test despite being shrink wrapped and covered in fabric softener sheets and grease.

"Right here? I mean, we trust this facility," Hempstead resident Salma Gituerrez said.

"I don't think that's right. I do security work," Hempstead resident Curtis Simmons said.

"The overwhelming majority of postal employees are hard-working, dedicated, honest individuals," said Matthew Modafferi, special agent with the Office of Inspector General.

If convicted of the top charges, Holmes faces 25 years to life. Lewis, who has a son, could get 20 years behind bars.

Investigators said they tracked the defendants for three months, but believe the drug scheme lasted for over two years.