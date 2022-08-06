Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman injured in shooting near Bronx Zoo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting near the Bronx Zoo on Friday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on East 185th Street and Southern Boulevard.

The 55-year-old victim told police she heard shots then felt pain. Police say she was struck in the back and is expected to be OK.

According to police, two suspects took off on a red-and-black motorcycle.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
August 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

