Shooting in Greenpoint, Brooklyn injures at least 4, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A shooting in Greenpoint, Brooklyn injured at least four people overnight, New York City police said.

There was no word on what led to the shooting under the bridge at the corner of Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street and no arrests have been made, according to investigators.

At least 4 wounded in Greenpoint shooting

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

The other shooting victims include a 33-year-old man shot in the ankle; an 18-year-old shot in the face; and a 19-year-old shot in the ankle. They were all hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Two additional people walked into Jamaica Hospital with injuries, but police said it's unclear if they were directly related to the Greenpoint shooting.

NYPD searching for 2 people linked to shooting

Officers said they were searching for two individuals connected to the shooting in Greenpoint.

There was no description of the individuals from police, who said they were looking at surveillance video in the area.

Police also appeared to be focused on a white Infiniti at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.