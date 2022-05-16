Shockwaves of Buffalo mass shooting resonate particularly across communities of color

NEW YORK - The shockwaves of this weekend's attack in Buffalo are reaching the city, with Mayor Eric Adams organizing a prayer vigil for the victims at Bethel Gospel Assembly in Harlem Monday evening.

While Buffalo is hours away physically, the pain still hits close to home.

CBS2's Jessi Mitchell explains the local impact of the racially motivated attack.

The mayor is joining faith leaders at 8 p.m., but the shooting has been the topic of conversation all day.

In one of New York City's last remaining communities of color, neighbors feel like the loss is their own.

"It seems like I'm part of their family. I watched the news and I cried because it's just so sad to be so young and have a bad mind, for the shooter to be like that," said Harlem resident Lillian Harris.

Many are left questioning what caused this glorification of violence, with the suspect giving bloodthirsty viewers a live, first person perspective of the attack online.

"Social media has to do something about this live streaming. There's a whole lot that goes on with this live streaming that they should be able to just knock it right off. I don't understand that part of it," Harlem resident Michael Zarate said.

These incidents inevitably bring forth calls for unity, but others feel praying after the lives are lost is too little, too late.

"We have churches everywhere," Harris said. "We can't just pray when things happen. We have to pray before things happen."

Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Collegiate Church was impassioned at the pulpit the Sunday after the shooting. She says it will take a more tangible approach to stamp out the recent resurgence of white supremacy, as the division in this country has reached rock bottom.

"There's really no place but up," Lewis said. "And the way we're going to get up, together, is to know that's the only place to go.

Lewis believes society should be educating children in schools about the beauty of all races, before racims becomes ingrained.

"We cannot act like the right to bear arms is more important that the right to live a life without being shot to death.

Until policies change, prayers may be the only comfort.