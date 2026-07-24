Sheridan Gorman's parents advocate to end N.Y. policies banning police from helping ICE

It's been four months since an undocumented immigrant allegedly shot and killed Sheridan Gorman, a college student from Westchester County.

The tragedy that thrust Gorman's parents into a role they never wanted, but they are using their increasingly high profile to fight policies they believe contributed to their daughter's death.

Parents advocate in Westchester County

Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed on March 19 while out with college friends in Chicago. An undocumented immigrant from Venezuela is facing charges. He was on the street despite a warrant for skipping court on a shoplifting charge.

Parents Tom and Jessica Gorman advocated with Republicans in Yorktown Heights on Friday to end New York policies that prohibit local police from helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement with civil immigration enforcement.

"A 10-second phone call from the Chicago Police Department to ICE could have saved my daughter's life. Ten seconds," mother Jessica Gorman said.

"Sanctuary policies has a face. It is the face of my beautiful, spirited 18-year-old daughter," Tom Gorman said.

Congressman Mike Lawler has become a close ally in the couple's fight.

"This is about their daughter. It's not about us, this is about their daughter," he said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released a statement saying, "The murder of Sheridan Gorman is a tragedy, and if found guilty the man responsible should serve the maximum sentence and then be deported. But the way we keep New Yorkers safe is by focusing our local law enforcement on actual criminals, not assisting in ICE operations that harass innocent people and split apart families. While other elected officials choose to politicize this terrible crime, Governor Hochul has actually invested in public safety and continues to make New York safer."

Gormans hope to prevent pain for other families

Friday's press conference comes after the Gormans appeared at a Rockland County rally with President Trump back in May.

In June, Jessica Gorman urged Congress to prioritize the safety of American citizens.

"Why does my child matter less than an illegal immigrant? Why?" she said.

Longtime friends say the Gormans' motivation is preventing other families from going through the same pain they now endure.

"It's heartbreaking, and at the same time it's just, I'm in awe. I'm in awe of their strength," friend Jim Pugliese said.

Before the year is out, Yorktown hopes to have a memorial in place honoring Sheridan Gorman in the park across from her church.

Nassau County warned to stop helping ICE

The press conference happened on the same day New York Attorney General Letitia James and the governor announced the state's new Office of Immigrant Trust had informed 12 local law enforcement agencies across the state that they must end cooperation agreements with ICE by Aug. 25.

Under the law signed by Hochul, the office can investigate police for cooperating with ICE and take legal action to ensure compliance with state law.

Nassau County is one of the 12 agencies that has been warned to unwind its agreement.

"We will fight this in the courts, but for the present time, our attorneys are analyzing everything we can possibly do to continue to support our ICE agents," said County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.