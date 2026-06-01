Man charged with murder of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago returns to court

The man charged with the murder of a Loyola University freshman was back in court Monday.

This came days after officials said he was found with a weapon in jail.

Jose Medina, 25, is charged in the murder of Sheridan Gorman, 18, in March. Gorman was walking with her friends near the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach at Pratt Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, March 19, when Gorman told her friends she saw someone hiding behind the lighthouse.

When Medina came out from behind the lighthouse, Gorman and her friends ran away, and Medina shot Gorman in the back. The bullet exited her neck.

Medina is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and a federal gun possession charge.

Medina has since pleaded not guilty on all counts, and he now faces an additional contraband charge. The Cook County Sheriff's office said Medina was caught with a shank in jail last week.

He was in court Monday in the case of Gorman's murder.

Gorman's parents, Tom and Jessica Gorman of Yorktown, New York, appeared at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Monday. Jessica Gorman read a statement about the continuing trauma from her daughter's death — noting that her daughter ran 40 feet for her life.

"Did she know that death was behind her? Was she crying out for me? Was she desperate for her father's arms?" said Jessica Gorman. "Was she begging God for one miracle, one more breath, one way home? I will never know. But I know that my baby died scared. She was afraid. And now her fear lives in me."

Tom Gorman said the alleged discovery of the shank in jail is proof of how dangerous Medina is.

"He was a danger outside, and he was apparently a danger inside, and he should never be free in the same city as our daughter," he said.

Gorman's family also called for changes to immigration policies. Medina is a Venezuelan migrant who was living in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News.