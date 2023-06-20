Shapiro: Traffic to flow on I-95 this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've already heard the timeline for reopening I-95 is "within two weeks." Crews have been working around the clock after an overpass of the highway collapsed in Philadelphia early on the morning of June 11, 2023.

While giving an update at the repair site Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says traffic will flow this week. He continues to say the backfill is done on the side side of the collapse and paving could start Wednesday while needing a 12-hour weather window.

It could take between $25-$30 million to rebuild, officials say.

After demolishing the remaining lanes, workers began filling the gap from the ground up with a bed of lightweight but sturdy, rock-like material made from recycled bottles and jars. Once that three-lane roadbed is built up to meet the existing roadway, workers will pave and add line striping.

Detours around the collapse had serious impacts on shipping and trucking as well as commuters and the neighborhood businesses.

After just a few days, authorities announced plans for a temporary roadway and a 24/7 livestream to watch workers repair I-95.

I-95 construction as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Workers are filling the gap at the collapse site with a rock-like material made from recycled glass. CBS News Philadelphia



