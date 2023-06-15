I-95: Shipments of recycled glass backfill arrive at Philadelphia collapse site
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first truckloads of a recycled glass material being used to backfill the collapsed portion of I-95 are now out on the roadway ready for use.
Part of I-95, a major artery on the East Coast that sees thousands of vehicles a day, collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and caught fire beneath an overpass.
Crews have been at the scene since then demolishing the southbound lanes. In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the plans for a temporary roadway and a 24/7 livestream to watch workers repair I-95.
Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police escorted trucks from the Aero Aggregates manufacturing plant in Eddystone, Pa. up to the collapsed roadway by Cottman Avenue in Tacony. There, the tractor-trailers unloaded the material and construction vehicles were getting it ready.
The material is a recycled glass foam aggregate - it's like rock, but lighter. The goal is to fill this gap in the highway where the collapse occurred and build a temporary roadway.
"That's the fill they're going to use to basically build up the ground behind me to the surface level of I-95, so then they can lay the payment," Shapiro said Wednesday.
There is a sewer line under the area where the collapse occurred, and filling the gap with rock would be too heavy.
Demolition work is expected to be completed Thursday.
