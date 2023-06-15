I-95: Shipments of recycled glass backfill arrive at Philadelphia collapse site

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first truckloads of a recycled glass material being used to backfill the collapsed portion of I-95 are now out on the roadway ready for use.

Part of I-95, a major artery on the East Coast that sees thousands of vehicles a day, collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and caught fire beneath an overpass.

Crews have been at the scene since then demolishing the southbound lanes. In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the plans for a temporary roadway and a 24/7 livestream to watch workers repair I-95.

A rock-like foam made from recycled glass is being used to backfill the collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia. Once the fill is set down, a temporary roadway will be placed on top allowing traffic through. CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police escorted trucks from the Aero Aggregates manufacturing plant in Eddystone, Pa. up to the collapsed roadway by Cottman Avenue in Tacony. There, the tractor-trailers unloaded the material and construction vehicles were getting it ready.

The material is a recycled glass foam aggregate - it's like rock, but lighter. The goal is to fill this gap in the highway where the collapse occurred and build a temporary roadway.

The livestream is here, Pennsylvania.



To chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing, we're launching our 24/7 livestream where you can watch I-95 get rebuilt.



Government is working for the good people of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/C10d2Z8SCt — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 15, 2023

"That's the fill they're going to use to basically build up the ground behind me to the surface level of I-95, so then they can lay the payment," Shapiro said Wednesday.

There is a sewer line under the area where the collapse occurred, and filling the gap with rock would be too heavy.

Demolition work is expected to be completed Thursday.

A piece of the specially engineered recycled glass foam aggregate being used to build a temporary roadway after I-95 collapsed.