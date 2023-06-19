I-95 collapse one week later: Detours, traffic continue to impact businesses as repairs continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday marks one week since a section of I-95 collapsed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Bars and restaurants in the area are trying to make ends meet as traffic issues continue to impact their business.

Many families went out to eat for Father's Day, but for some restaurants near the I-95 collapse, even during the holiday, say they're struggling to get more people in the door.

"Bills don't go away. Electricity still needs to be on whether there are two or 40 people and unfortunately, we're closer to two these days," George Kilcullen, a bartender at Sharkey's Grill and Ale House, said.

Employees at Sharkey's Grill and Ale House on State Road say reservation cancellations for Father's Day left them with open tables and an empty patio on Sunday afternoon.

"Some of it is they're meeting people who have not been here before," Kilcullen said. "So, it's easy for the person who booked the reservation, but their guests don't know how to get here."

But some like Chico Robinson and his family were able to navigate around traffic and make it to dinner.

"We were the only party and then there was a couple behind us, but that was it," Robinson said.

Robinson is also a pastor at the nearby Truth Church and he says attendance was down Sunday.

"Some people are not really familiar with this area of the city and the smaller streets," Robinson said.

Further down on State Road, Daniel Beaty's family made the 40 minute drive to Curran's Irish Inn just to support the local business.

"It was kind of fun meandering our way through North Philly, Lehigh and Torresdale. I live in Fairmount, so it was a bit of a hike," Beatty said.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the process to fill in the collapsed area with a material made of recycled glass is expected to be finished within the next day or two.

Once that's done, officials say another base will be put down, barriers will be set up and paving will begin soon after.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the new temporary lanes will be ready for traffic within the next two weeks.

"Sounds like they have a plan. I don't know what the longer-term thing is, but if they can get it done then that's really a nice showing of people marshaling for a big need," Beatty said.

"Even though there is a lot of inconvenience, detours and everyone is having a hard time, but we still have life, and we have to learn to appreciate something," Robinson said.

That same sort of optimism was felt by many other people we spoke to who say they hope as the rebuilding process continues and drivers get used to the detours, traffic will become less of a hassle.