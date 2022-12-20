Watch CBS News
Shanice Aviles, charged with breaking into Robert de Niro's townhouse, granted bail

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of breaking into Robert de Niro's townhouse was granted bail Tuesday morning. 

The NYPD said officers noticed Shanice Aviles walk into the basement of the Upper East Side building just before 3 a.m. Monday. 

The officers followed her inside, where sources say she was caught picking up Christmas presents. 

De Niro and his family were asleep upstairs. The actor came down as officers confronted the suspects. 

Aviles was charged with burglary. Police said she is a repeat offender. 

