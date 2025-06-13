In changing Bensonhurst, Asian and Jewish communities find shared ground at "Shalom Dragon"

In Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, it's not unusual to find Chinese students baking challah alongside Jewish kids before Shabbat. Asian seniors attend a fitness class steps as Jewish teens throw punches in a boxing bootcamp.

All of it happens under one roof—at the Marks Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst, a century-old institution that has become a model for multicultural coexistence as the demographics of the area evolve.

"It's critical that we're able to assess the needs by running focus groups, by speaking to all of our community members, by doing market research," said Julia Linetskiy, Director of Program Services at the Marks JCH.

Brooklyn Councilwoman Susan Zhuang knows firsthand what happens when cultures mix in close quarters. She remembers sending her daughter to a local preschool, where most of the children came from Russian Jewish families.

"I said 'Why she doesn't speak?' And then I realize she speaks Russian. Not Chinese, not English, Russian only," Zhuang recalled, laughing.

"It's a fantastic way ... to become a mosaic"

In May, Zhuang joined Jewish community leaders to host the second annual "Shalom Dragon" street festival—a public celebration of both Jewish and Asian cultures aimed at showcasing traditions while building something new.

"It's a fantastic way not to become a melting pot in a community, to become a mosaic, when each culture can be preserved," said Alex Budnitsky, CEO and Executive Director of the Marks JCH.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing population in the country. In Brooklyn alone, the Asian American population grew by over 100,000 people between 2010 and 2020. In Bensonhurst, the shift has been especially dramatic: 41% of the neighborhood now identifies as Asian, compared to just 23% in 2000, according to the NYU Furman Center.

"Immigrants have different backgrounds, but the needs are very similar," said Zhuang. "They need to find a job when they come here and they need make sure they have food on the table."

The JCH has adapted its programs to serve this increasingly diverse population, using data from quarterly surveys to guide its offerings. From workforce training to ESL classes, the center is responding to the evolving needs of its neighborhood.

"Immigrants realize that language is a key to succeed in this country. Therefore, we, the J, became one of the largest providers of adult literacy classes and workforce development in South Brooklyn," said Budnitsky.

Today, the center buzzes with activity—from art classes to gymnastics to swim lessons—serving as a place not just for support, but for connection.

As the legacy of community building endures at this center, it's the spirit of welcome that's becoming its strongest tradition.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.