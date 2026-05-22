Shakespeare in the Park returns to NYC for the summer. Here's how to get tickets.

A beloved New York City tradition is returning to Central Park for the summer season.

Shakespeare in the Park begins Friday at the Delacorte Theater with a showing of "Romeo and Juliet." It's the first time the tragic love story has been on the stage in nearly 20 years.

This production has a setting transfer that puts the action at the United States-Mexico border.

"I'm very excited, I think it's an extremely timely topic, so I'm curious to see what they do with it," one woman said.

It will run until June 28. Then, "The Winter's Tale" will be on stage from July 25 to Aug. 23.

"I mean, anytime I get to watch Shakespeare, I love it. Seeing 'Romeo and Juliet' is just a plus," one man in line said.

The shows are free, and tickets are given out through a lottery. They can either be attained in person or online. The seat locations are randomly distributed and each person can get two while supplies last.

To get a ticket in any way, participants must have a Public Theater Patron ID, which can be created or confirmed online.

How to get tickets in person

In Central Park, the line starts at noon every day a public performance is scheduled. You can check the performance calendar online, as the days may vary. There are three separate lines for the general public, seniors and people with disabilities.

A limited number of ticket vouchers is available at The Public Theater on Lafayette Street, starting at 11 a.m. The vouchers must be exchanged for tickets at the Delacorte Theater between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ticket vouchers are also given away at various locations across the five boroughs starting at noon.

While the lines may be long, a big part of the enjoyment for some is to get to know other theater lovers and make an adventure out of it.

How to get tickets online

Limited free tickets are distributed online through the TodayTix app on most performance dates.

Those who enter will be notified between noon and 3 p.m. on the day of the show. Participants have to confirm the tickets within 30 minutes of being notified. Then, the tickets must be claimed at the Delacorte Theater.

There's also a standby line on the day of each performance.

Delacorte Theater boasts new renovations

The beloved Central Park landmark reopened in 2025 after a nearly two-year renovation.

The new theater has accessible seating ramps, lifts, elevators and new bathrooms. It also has larger dressing rooms and a climate control system to keep performers and crew comfortable.

The Delacorte first opened in 1962 and legends such as Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman have graced the stage over the years.