NYC's beloved Central Park institution the Delacorte Theater returns after 2-year renovation

The Delacorte Theater, a beloved Central Park landmark, is back after a nearly two-year renovation.

The 63-year-old theater has been revamped and will reopen just in time for the return of Shakespeare in the Park.

The theater had been showing its age, with a leaky roof, outdated equipment and limited access for people with disabilities. So two years ago, crews started rebuilding the new theater, installing accessible seating ramps, lifts, elevators and new bathrooms, as well as larger dressing rooms, and a climate control system to keep performers and crew comfortable, rain or shine.

"We did it. We rebuilt the Delacorte," board member Arielle Tepper said.

"It is accessible because it needs to belong to everybody," artistic director Oskar Eustis said. "This renovation, which is so important to us, had made a theater which is free, because theater itself, and everything in it, is the property of the people of New York. You own it."

"In new seats and stage, for all New York to see. Our hearts and democracy restored through Shakespeare," Comptroller Brad Lander said.

The theater's major update was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting, which was attended by the all-star cast who will soon begin performing "Twelfth Night."

"I just want to say I'm really glad we're doing a comedy this summer," actor Peter Dinklage said.

Sandra Oh of "Grey's Anatomy" and Jesse Tyler Ferguson of "Modern Family" are also in the cast.

The Delacorte first opened in 1962 with the goal of bringing theater to everyone. Since then, more than 160 productions have graced the stage, featuring legends like Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman. Now, with a fresh look and the same Shakespearean spirit, the Delacorte is ready to take center stage once again.

"Twelfth Night" kicks off Aug. 7. To get tickets, you can enter the digital lottery on the Public Theater's website or the TodayTix app, or visit a distribution site in Central Park, a city library, or downtown at the Public Theater box office. There's also a standby line on the day of each performance. For more information, CLICK HERE.