As sexual misconduct cases spike in NYC schools, an investigator wants more social media boundaries

As the number of sexual misconduct cases spikes in New York City schools, education officials point to social media as a cause.

Anastasia Coleman has been the special commissioner of investigation for the New York City School District for eight years. Her office is the Department of Education (DOE) watchdog.

It reviews thousands of complaints ranging from fraud and vendor misconduct to missing students. Coleman said one-third of her staff focuses on inappropriate relationships in schools.

She said most educators have children's best interests in mind, but "there are occasionally some bad apples."

In 2023, Coleman's office substantiated 43 cases of sexual misconduct by a school employee or vendor. In 2024, it was 34. But in 2025, the number spiked to 62.

The biggest risk factor is social media

Coleman said she advises students not to add adults on their social media because that's how boundaries start to blur. She wants educators to be banned from contacting students online.

"We want that to be a policy, and right now the DOE has it as a guidance," she said.

Coleman's office has recommended the DOE prohibit school staff, volunteers and vendors from contacting students through non-DOE apps and devices.

The department said staff shouldn't communicate with students through social media accounts or platforms. When misconduct is reported, the district takes action immediately, up to and including termination, a spokesperson said.

Even if prosecution stalls on a case, Coleman's office continues investigating.

"If for some reason it doesn't proceed, we'll spring it to action and do the investigation," she said.

Coleman's advice to parents

The commissioner said parents should pay attention to when children bring home gifts, such as new sneakers or anything else they can't explain.

Parents should also know who their kids are talking to online, including through games and messaging apps.

Coleman also advises not to let children share social media accounts with adults.

If parents feel that something is off, they should report it.