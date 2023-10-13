Long Island high school cancels boys' varsity soccer season due to off-campus hazing

SAYVILLE, N.Y. -- A Long Island high school boys' soccer season has been canceled after an investigation found players engaged in hazing.

The district superintendent told the community the team culture cannot be accepted.

The Sayville High School boys' varsity soccer season is canceled, effective immediately.

"We take no pleasure in making this decision," wrote the superintendent in a community letter. The off-campus hazing "included acts of violence and humiliation towards younger players" and was "systemic and ongoing throughout the season."

The superintendent tells CBS New York he was alerted to the situation just days ago after earlier allegations that former team members engaged in racism and antisemitism in years past. He calls the behavior "completely unacceptable and intolerable."

There was no argument from residents we spoke to.

"It's what should be done. I played sports and everything like that. Even if you weren't part of it ... You should be able to stop it or go to your coach," Sayville resident Jim Doolin said.

"I just feel bad. It's a shame it's all still going on," one resident said.

The superintendent wouldn't say how many boys were involved but says bystanders failed to report the behavior.

Anti-bullying advocates say cancellation sends a strong message.

"When situations like this go unaddressed and nobody does report it, that it could cost everybody. It emphasizes the fact that they should speak up," said Joe Salamone, with the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying.

It was another Long Island high school two decades ago that made headlines for a brutal football team hazing; the Mepham High School players were criminally charged.

Hazing expert Dr. Susan Lipkins says since then "hazing has continued to escalate."

She's testified in cases involving death and paralysis and applauds Sayville's action.

"Often the students don't see it as dangerous. They see it as funny. They see it as more of the same thing that happened to them ... It's imperative for schools to take a stand," Lipkins said.

The season had only two game left, but the superintendent said regardless of any win-loss record, a definitive message had to be sent.

The district has not named the students or said if police are involved.